US investors claim that food firm Strong Roots will ‘run out of cash’ by next year

Strong Roots, the Irish plant-based food company, is at risk of “running out of cash” by next year, the High Court has been told.

The food manufacturer, which was founded in 2015 by Sam Dennigan, a Dublin businessman, sources, produces and sells frozen food products such as spinach bites and sweet potato fries.

In August 2019, Goode Partners, a US private equity firm, invested €15.5 million in Strong Roots in exchange for a 38...