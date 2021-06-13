US investors claim that food firm Strong Roots will ‘run out of cash’ by next year
Goode Partners, a US private equity firm, invested €15.5 million in Strong Roots in exchange for a 38 per cent stake in the business. It now says the company is missing its targets
Strong Roots, the Irish plant-based food company, is at risk of “running out of cash” by next year, the High Court has been told.
The food manufacturer, which was founded in 2015 by Sam Dennigan, a Dublin businessman, sources, produces and sells frozen food products such as spinach bites and sweet potato fries.
In August 2019, Goode Partners, a US private equity firm, invested €15.5 million in Strong Roots in exchange for a 38...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Lawyer tells court three of Davy 16 were ‘never members’ of O’Connell Partnership
The three men say they had nothing to do with the purchase of the Anglo Irish bond from Northern Ireland developer Paddy Kearney
Pension trustee firm pursues Europa’s Baillie over €4.5m in lost investments
High Court case likely to be built on ‘unconditional’ personal guarantee on entrusted funds from Stuart Baillie, owner of the failed company
81% of company filings were done online last year
Companies Registration Office has no plans to move entirely online despite the vast majority of submissions being made via its web portal
Creditor petitions for wind-up of Irish gold and silver dealer
Irish Gold Bullion is being investigated over alleged breaches of consumer protection