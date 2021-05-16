Subscribe Today
US equity firm is trying to ‘wrest control’ of Strong Roots, court hears

Goode Partners, which invested more than €15 million in the Irish plant-based food makers, is claiming an agreement has been breached

Rosanna Cooney

 @rosannacooney
16th May, 2021
Strong Roots was founded by Sam Dennigan in 2015 and has branched out into several big international markets beyond Ireland and Britain, including the US, Singapore, Iceland, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Qatar.

A US private equity firm is attempting to “wrest control” of Strong Roots, the Irish plant-based food company, by taking legal action, the High Court has heard.

Goode Partners, which invested €15.5 million in Strong Roots in August 2019, was granted entry to the fast-track commercial court list last month, following its application for special summons against the company.

