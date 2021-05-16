US equity firm is trying to ‘wrest control’ of Strong Roots, court hears

A US private equity firm is attempting to “wrest control” of Strong Roots, the Irish plant-based food company, by taking legal action, the High Court has heard.

Goode Partners, which invested €15.5 million in Strong Roots in August 2019, was granted entry to the fast-track commercial court list last month, following its application for special summons against the company.

Special summons proceedings apply in cases where the matter can be decided without verbal evidence...