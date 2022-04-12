US authorities offer $5m for information relating to Kinahan gang members
US said that the Kinahan gang ‘smuggles deadly narcotics, including cocaine, to Europe, and is a threat to the entire elicit economy through its role in international money laundering’
The US Department of State announced that it is offering a $5 million reward for information leading to the financial disruption of the Kinahan gang or the arrest of its key members.
Clare Cronin, US Ambassador to Ireland, announced at a press event on Tuesday that the harsh sanctions would target Christopher Kinahan Snr, Daniel Kinahan and Christopher Kinahan Jnr.
Daniel Kinahan has been named in the High Court as the controller and manager of the...
