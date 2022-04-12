US authorities offer $5m for information relating to Kinahan gang members

The US Department of State announced that it is offering a $5 million reward for information leading to the financial disruption of the Kinahan gang or the arrest of its key members.

Clare Cronin, US Ambassador to Ireland, announced at a press event on Tuesday that the harsh sanctions would target Christopher Kinahan Snr, Daniel Kinahan and Christopher Kinahan Jnr.

Daniel Kinahan has been named in the High Court as the controller and manager of the...