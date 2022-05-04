Subscribe Today
University of Limerick says legal action by former top official blocking publication of report into €8m site purchase

High Court action by former chief operating officer means the university will not share important KPMG report with Dáil’s spending watchdog

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
4th May, 2022
Kerstin Mey, the UL president, said a former chief operating officer had sought ‘c​​ertain reliefs regarding the investigation and the dissemination of the KPMG report’ as part of his High Court action against the university. Picture: Sean Curtin/True Media

The University of Limerick (UL) has said it cannot circulate a report into its controversial €8 million purchase of a site in the city because of legal action taken by its former chief operating officer.

Politicians and university stakeholders have been waiting for months to see a KPMG report into UL’s decision to acquire the former Dunnes Stores site in 2019, which was commissioned after it emerged that the site had been valued at just...

