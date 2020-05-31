Unique High Court judicial review could affect planning permissions

A first-of-its-kind judicial review is being taken in the High Court, which could have far-reaching implications for all planning permission applications, according to planning specialists.

A resident in Sandymount, Dublin 4, has been given leave to apply to the High Court to have planning permission for her next door neighbour’s extension quashed on the grounds that the new development could negatively impact her right to light and her Building Energy Rating (BER).

In order...