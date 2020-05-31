Sunday May 31, 2020
Unique High Court judicial review could affect planning permissions

Dublin 4 resident wants neighbour’s extension stopped over her right to light

31st May, 2020
The applicant is arguing that the development, if it were to go ahead, would be in breach of the Dublin City Development Plan 2016-2022

A first-of-its-kind judicial review is being taken in the High Court, which could have far-reaching implications for all planning permission applications, according to planning specialists.

A resident in Sandymount, Dublin 4, has been given leave to apply to the High Court to have planning permission for her next door neighbour’s extension quashed on the grounds that the new development could negatively impact her right to light and her Building Energy Rating (BER).

