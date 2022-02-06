Subscribe Today
Ulster Rugby deal now in the spotlight as Grenfell inquiry pressure mounts on Kingspan

As the beleaguered insulation company faces further questions at the inquiry into the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire, protesters are demanding that Ulster Rugby sever all sponsorship ties with it

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
Killian Woods - avatar

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
6th February, 2022
Ulster Rugby deal now in the spotlight as Grenfell inquiry pressure mounts on Kingspan
Ethan McIlroy of Ulster celebrates after scoring a try against Northampton Saints in the Heineken Cup: the team’s sponsorship deal with Kingspan is now in doubt. Picture: Getty

“Is Kingspan really the best that Ulster Rugby can do?” That’s the question that, for the last two home games, fans of Ulster have been asked by protesters before they file into their seats in Ravenhill – also known, for sponsorship reasons, as Kingspan Stadium.

The protest centred on Ulster’s sponsorship deal with Kingspan, the insulation company that has increasingly been the target of severe criticism at the inquiry into the...

