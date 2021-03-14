Subscribe Today
Log In

Legal

Tycoon stung for €1.25m legal fees in Nama case

Northern Ireland developer Frank Boyd took an ill-fated action against the state agency to recover millions in interest swap payments

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
14th March, 2021
Tycoon stung for €1.25m legal fees in Nama case
Northern Ireland developer Frank Boyd (right), had a large property portfolio in Ireland and Britain that included the Bridgewater Shopping Centre in Arklow, the Connswater in Belfast and the Pavilion in Hertfordshire in England.

Nama has recovered substantial legal fees from winning an acrimonious court battle with a Northern Ireland property developer.

Details of its legal fees for 2020 include a note referring to “recovery of costs pursuant to a court order in Nama’s favour” in relation to London law firm Hogan Lovells.

The case is understood to relate to legal action taken by Frank Boyd, one of Northern Ireland’s wealthiest men, who lost a case...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Charles Smethurst, pictured left with his wife Manou Lenz, is the founder of Dolphin Trust and is under investigation by German authorities

Dolphin Trust case judgment reveals struggle of elderly investor to find answers

Legal Róisín Burke 3 days ago
The corporate headquarters of German Property Group, formerly called Dolphin Trust, in Langenhagen, Germany: investors in Dolphin Trust were promised a 10 per cent or more return for commitments of three to five years

Wind-up order is granted in Dolphin Trust case

Legal Róisín Burke 3 days ago
In the Law Society’s almost 200-year history, there have been four female presidents, who stay for a one-year term, and no female director general. Picture: Getty

Percentage of female partners in Irish law firms rises

Legal Rosanna Cooney 5 days ago
Close to 100 cases could end up being taken against the state. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

First legal actions taken by Mother and Baby homes survivors against state filed with High Court

Legal Rosanna Cooney 5 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1