Two women and 15 men on list of first solicitors to be appointed as senior counsel

Two women and 15 men made history last week as the first solicitors to be appointed as senior counsel, a landmark moment for Ireland.

The right to be a senior counsel, to be granted a patent of precedence, was previously restricted to barristers but legislation, which overturned the 300-year-old rule, came into force this year.

“It’s very exciting and I feel honoured,” Helen Noble SC, principle of Noble Shipping Law, told the Business Post....