Twitter was threatened with legal action if owner of account used by Eoghan Harris was not disclosed
The social media company was contacted by lawyers representing a Manchester author who ‘demanded that Twitter immediately provide details of the user and profile connected with the Barbara J Pym account’
Lawyers representing a Manchester author complained to Twitter’s data controller last month about the anonymous account used by journalist Eoghan Harris, threatening legal action if its owner was not disclosed.
The Sunday Independent said yesterday it had dropped Harris as a columnist after it discovered his involvement with the Barbara J Pym account, which has now been suspended by Twitter.
A piece by Paul Larkin called "Defining the sub polity that is Northern...
