TV doctor appeals for cash to pay Foster
Christian Jessen, who presents Embarrassing Bodies on Channel 4, tweeted a false claim in December 2019 that the former DUP leader had an extramarital affair
The TV doctor who defamed Arlene Foster by tweeting a false claim that she had an extramarital affair has started a fundraising campaign after being ordered to pay £125,000 in damages.
A Belfast High Court ruled last week that the Twitter post by Christian Jessen, best known for appearing on the Channel 4 programme Embarrassing Bodies, was “grossly defamatory” and had caused the former DUP leader “grave upset, embarrassment and humiliation”.
Jessen...
