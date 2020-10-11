Sunday October 11, 2020
Turning off the taps: FBD versus the pubs

Four big publican groups say that FBD’s insurance policies covered them for Covid-19 losses. FBD says that they weren’t covered. Now the dispute is playing out before the Commercial Court

11th October, 2020
The four groups taking a case against insurance firm FBD over the non-payment of business interruption insurance claims are Hyper Trust Ltd, trading as the Leopardstown Inn; the Inn on Hibernian Way Ltd, trading as Lemon & Duke; Aberken, trading as Sinnotts Bar; and Leinster Overview Concepts Ltd, trading as Sean’s Bar in Athlone.

On Friday evening, there were just 21 minutes left in the time allocated to the court for the week when Stephen Cooney climbed into the witness box, after days of complex back-and-forth legal arguments.

Cooney was the first of four publicans taking a case against insurance firm FBD – over the non-payment of business interruption insurance claims made in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic – to give evidence in the case.

The four groups are...

