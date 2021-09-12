Trying to put a cost on compensation for a life marred by catastrophic injury

Standing on the steps of the Four Courts earlier this year, Emma Meagher Neville, a solicitor, described the €23.5 million secured for a teenage girl who incurred catastrophic brain injuries at birth as a “significant figure”. The money, which was among the largest lump sum settlements for personal injury cases in Ireland, was approved without an admission of liability from the HSE.

“No amount of money can change Kameela’s life and the damages...