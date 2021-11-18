Tributes paid to Mr Justice Cross on his retirement
The judge who heard cervical smear cases is to work towards a PhD on John Philpot Curran, the Irish statesman, in his retirement
None of the cases Mr Justice Kevin Cross decided were significant, except to those involved in the case, he has said on his retirement today.
“I don't see any of the cases that I or any other judge decides as being of great significance, other than to the parties themselves,” Judge Cross said. “What has far greater importance than what a judge decides, is how a judge decides”.
Tributes have been...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Pandemic having significant impact on solicitor firms’ operations and finance
A survey of 534 managing partners and principal solicitors found 74 per cent of businesses availed of government supports
DPP drops opposition to civil trial of men for improper transactions
A liquidator is seeking to hold Alan Hynes and his cousin Frank liable for debts of €2.46 million
Lucinda Creighton: State must be properly armed to combat white-collar crime
The death of Seán FitzPatrick serves as a reminder of how the country paid the price for reckless financial behaviour that largely went unpunished due to a lack of resources to tackle it down the years
Quinns hit the ‘Streisand effect’ in trying to erase the past
Seán Quinn and his family were the subject of much unflattering media coverage last week following their successful de-listing of numerous critical press articles from Google. But the incident has opened up a wider debate about the ‘right to be forgotten’ online