Tributes paid to Mr Justice Cross on his retirement

The judge who heard cervical smear cases is to work towards a PhD on John Philpot Curran, the Irish statesman, in his retirement

Sarah Taaffe-Maguire

 @taaffems
18th November, 2021
None of the cases Mr Justice Kevin Cross decided were significant, except to those involved in the case, he has said on his retirement today.

“I don't see any of the cases that I or any other judge decides as being of great significance, other than to the parties themselves,” Judge Cross said. “What has far greater importance than what a judge decides, is how a judge decides”.

Tributes have been...

