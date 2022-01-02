Subscribe Today
Trials and tribulations: the legal cases to watch out for in 2022

A number of notable cases, including the Graham Dwyer mobile phone data challenge, the legality of the Special Criminal Court and the sale of cannabis products will be decided this year

Catherine Sanz

 @sanzscript
2nd January, 2022
Trials and tribulations: the legal cases to watch out for in 2022
Gerry Hutch: challenging the legality of the non-jury Special Criminal Court, which has been the subject of controversy in recent years. Picture: Julien Behal

The future of the Special Criminal Court, disability rights, the validity of prosecutions for cannabidiol products, and access to information from the President are among some of the issues in major court cases due to be ruled on this year.

While the legal diary was slow to materialise due to pandemic-related delays, the full reopening of the courts service early last year has moved many cases in the Superior Courts along.

Although further restrictions which...

