Subscribe Today
Log In

Legal

Trainer tells hearing Flyefit gym ‘exploited’ and ‘gaslit’ her

Ex-employee claims at WRC that she was not paid and had to carry out cleaning duties as well as fitness training at Flyefit

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
6th March, 2022
Trainer tells hearing Flyefit gym ‘exploited’ and ‘gaslit’ her
Flyefit has been taken to court by a former employee who claims she illegally exploited by the company because they did not pay her

Flyefit, the popular gym chain, has been accused of “exploiting” and “gaslighting” workers and of subjecting them to “indentured servitude”.

The accusation emerged in the hearing of a case taken by one of its former personal trainers, Eva Tretjakova, in the Workplace Relations Commission last week.

Tretjakova, who is represented by Herbots Solicitors, has taken an unfair dismissal case against the gym chain, which also involves a claim that...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Joe Duffy, presenter of radio programme Liveline: under new laws, RTÉ will no longer be liable for defamatory comments made by callers to the show

RTÉ’s Liveline to be protected by new defamation laws

Legal Michael Brennan
Tusla: in a national guidance document published in 2017, Tusla said when an assessment of a child protection concern finishes, it decides whether the allegation of abuse is founded or unfounded

Child brings suit against Tusla after it overturns her abuse allegations

Legal Catherine Sanz
Paddy Kearney, a Northern Ireland developer, is suing Davy and 16 former executives at the stockbroker. Picture: Sasko Lazarov/Rollingnews.ie

Davy fails in application to force developer to provide further details of alleged fraud against firm

Legal Catherine Sanz
Tusla said the majority of the 4,000 early years registered services across the country demonstrate significant levels of compliance

More than 40 lawsuits set to be filed against Dublin crèche

Legal Catherine Sanz

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1