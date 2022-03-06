Trainer tells hearing Flyefit gym ‘exploited’ and ‘gaslit’ her

Flyefit, the popular gym chain, has been accused of “exploiting” and “gaslighting” workers and of subjecting them to “indentured servitude”.

The accusation emerged in the hearing of a case taken by one of its former personal trainers, Eva Tretjakova, in the Workplace Relations Commission last week.

Tretjakova, who is represented by Herbots Solicitors, has taken an unfair dismissal case against the gym chain, which also involves a claim that...