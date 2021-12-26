Subscribe Today
Log In

Legal

Three weeks for Ronan to cut a deal with US investment firm

The colourful developer is at loggerheads with Fortress Investment Group over three planned Dublin developments, including a proposed 1,000-unit highrise

Catherine Sanz

 @sanzscript
26th December, 2021
Three weeks for Ronan to cut a deal with US investment firm
Johnny Ronan: his Ronan Group Real Estate signed an agreement last month to resolve the injunctions. Picture: Tony Gavin

A deal between Johnny Ronan’s real estate group and a US-based investment management firm must be reached in the next three weeks or else a pending lawsuit will proceed, the High Court has heard.

Ronan Group Real Estate (RGRE) said it had agreed a further standstill period so that talks with Fortress Investment Group could continue. It told the High Court that “somewhat disappointingly”, no broad resolution had yet been agreed.

...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Gerry Adams denies being involved in the killing of Denis Donaldson who was shot dead in April 2006 near Glenties in Co Donegal, months after admitting that he had worked as a British spy for decades. Picture: PA

BBC lawyers defend reporting in Adams defamation case

Legal Catherine Sanz
Philomena Lee, had argued that they were readily identifiable in the report, despite not being named. Picture: Fergal Phillips

State settlement with mother and baby home survivors could have ‘dramatic consequences’

Legal Catherine Sanz
Pat McDonagh, chief executive of Supermac’s at the Galway Plaza: no comment on fees claim matter. Picture: Michael Dillon

Archaeology company sues Supermac’s over plaza survey

Legal Catherine Sanz
Francis McGuigan, applicant in the case, is one of 14 men who has said he was tortured in the 1970s. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Hooded Men ruling a ‘landmark victory’, solicitor says

Legal Eva Short

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1