Three weeks for Ronan to cut a deal with US investment firm
The colourful developer is at loggerheads with Fortress Investment Group over three planned Dublin developments, including a proposed 1,000-unit highrise
A deal between Johnny Ronan’s real estate group and a US-based investment management firm must be reached in the next three weeks or else a pending lawsuit will proceed, the High Court has heard.
Ronan Group Real Estate (RGRE) said it had agreed a further standstill period so that talks with Fortress Investment Group could continue. It told the High Court that “somewhat disappointingly”, no broad resolution had yet been agreed.
...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
BBC lawyers defend reporting in Adams defamation case
The former Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams claims the broadcaster defamed him in a 2016 programme and article about the murder of Denis Donaldson
State settlement with mother and baby home survivors could have ‘dramatic consequences’
The state’s admission that former residents should have got a copy of the Commission of Investigation report may change how things are run in future
Archaeology company sues Supermac’s over plaza survey
Shanarc Archaeology alleges the company is owed more than €33,000 for work on Supermac’s Portlaoise Plaza site on the M7 motorway
Hooded Men ruling a ‘landmark victory’, solicitor says
Decision a ‘welcome vindication’ for group whose treatment 50 years ago ‘would be characterised today as torture’