Thirteen of the ‘Davy 16’ identified

Thirteen members of the Davy 16, or O’Connell Partnership (OCP), have been identified and joined as defendants in the proceedings against Davy stockbrokers that are being taken by Patrick Kearney, the Belfast property developer.

The OCP was a group controlled by 16 individuals who were Davy employees which purchased an Anglo Irish Bank bond from Kearney in 2014.

Earlier this year, Davy was fined €4.13 million by the Central Bank for breaching market rules in relation...