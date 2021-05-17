Subscribe Today
Thirteen of the ‘Davy 16’ identified

The O’Connell Partnership was a group controlled by 16 individuals who were Davy employees which purchased an Anglo Irish Bank bond from Patrick Kearney in 2014

Rosanna Cooney

 @rosannacooney
17th May, 2021
Davy was fined €4.13 million by the Central Bank earlier this year for breaching market rules in relation to the Anglo bond transaction in 2014. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Thirteen members of the Davy 16, or O’Connell Partnership (OCP), have been identified and joined as defendants in the proceedings against Davy stockbrokers that are being taken by Patrick Kearney, the Belfast property developer.

The OCP was a group controlled by 16 individuals who were Davy employees which purchased an Anglo Irish Bank bond from Kearney in 2014.

Earlier this year, Davy was fined €4.13 million by the Central Bank for breaching market rules in relation...

