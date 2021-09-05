There will be blood: The jaw-dropping story of Elizabeth Holmes reaches its endgame

A very different Elizabeth Holmes turned up to the federal court in San Jose, California, last week. This Elizabeth Holmes was not the same woman who had graced the covers of so many business and technology magazines during Theranos’s heyday, revelling in the tributes and plaudits.

In those days, Holmes had cultivated a stark appearance, with dark turtleneck sweaters, various utilitarian hair styles – sometimes pulled tight, sometimes in a messy bun –...