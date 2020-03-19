The legal view: Covid-19 and your contractual obligations

Covid-19 is having an unprecedented effect on trade and commerce. Businesses are having to reassess risks over the performance of contractual obligations. As a general rule, Irish law does not discharge obligations just because performance of the contract becomes difficult, onerous or costly, even where this is the result of unforeseen circumstances. A business cannot excuse non-performance or delayed performance simply because of the increased cost that is attributable to self-isolation of its workforce.
The...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team