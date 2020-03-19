Thursday March 19, 2020
The legal view: Covid-19 and your contractual obligations

‘Force majeure’ clauses may offer a route out of difficulty for companies, but there are a number of hurdles

19th March, 2020
Force majeure clauses may permit either delay, partial performance or, more commonly, termination of the contract

Covid-19 is having an unprecedented effect on trade and commerce. Businesses are having to reassess risks over the performance of contractual obligations. As a general rule, Irish law does not discharge obligations just because performance of the contract becomes difficult, onerous or costly, even where this is the result of unforeseen circumstances. A business cannot excuse non-performance or delayed performance simply because of the increased cost that is attributable to self-isolation of its workforce.

Covid-19: What steps can SMEs take to survive?

Businesses need to be aware of the law when contemplating immediate and drastic measures in the face of the coronavirus crisis

Richard Lee | 1 day ago

Sifting through the ashes: The Renewable Heat Incentive fiasco

Arlene Foster was cleared of wrongdoing by the report into the North’s Renewable Heat Incentive, which was released on Friday, but she and other prominent political figures did not escape some stinging criticism for their roles in the hugely expensive fiasco

Rosanna Cooney | 4 days ago

Employers in difficulty should work with staff on cost cuts

Employees can be laid off as a temporary measure to reduce pressure on a company‘s budget, but employers should adopt a graduated approach, such as cutting hours, or a general reduction in pay

Patrick Walshe | 4 days ago