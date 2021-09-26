The Grenfell blame game: ‘A merry-go-round of buck-passing’

At one point on the night of June 14, 2017, as Márcio Gomes doubled back in an attempt to find his family in the blinding, choking smoke of the Grenfell Tower fire, he was struck by the ghastly thought that the fallen bodies he was tripping over were those of his wife and daughters.

It had been just over two hours since Gomes and his wife Andreia Perestrelo, who lived on the 21st floor of...