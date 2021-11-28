The clash of the Web Summit founders: the story behind the legal battle and what it means

In the spring of 2017, Daire Hickey and David Kelly had lunch in the Dropping Well pub in Milltown in Dublin 6, following a meeting with Paddy Cosgrave about the future of the Web Summit, a tech conference start-up that was worth an estimated €100 million at the time.

Hickey, who had been recovering from injuries incurred in a serious car crash the year before, told Kelly over lasagne and chips that he wanted to move on...