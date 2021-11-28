Subscribe Today
Log In

Legal

The clash of the Web Summit founders: the story behind the legal battle and what it means

How did the small group behind the big-ticket tech conference fall out so badly in a tangle of allegations, lawsuits and countersuits?

Catherine Sanz

 @sanzscript
28th November, 2021
The clash of the Web Summit founders: the story behind the legal battle and what it means
Paddy Cosgrave: now at daggers drawn with former Web Summit colleagues Daire Hickey and David Kelly. Picture: Getty

In the spring of 2017, Daire Hickey and David Kelly had lunch in the Dropping Well pub in Milltown in Dublin 6, following a meeting with Paddy Cosgrave about the future of the Web Summit, a tech conference start-up that was worth an estimated €100 million at the time.

Hickey, who had been recovering from injuries incurred in a serious car crash the year before, told Kelly over lasagne and chips that he wanted to move on...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Johnny Ronan: his Ronan Group Real Estate has signed an agreement to resolve two injunctions it had taken against Colony Capital. Picture: Tony Gavin

Agreement paves way for potential deal between Ronan Group and Colony Capital

Legal Catherine Sanz
Mark Quick, co-founder of Nephin: denies allegations

Nephin Whiskey founder accused of diverting business to rival company

Legal Barry J Whyte
Ghislaine Maxwell with her lover Jeffrey Epstein: vivacious and supremely confident, Maxwell appeared to be the perfect foil for the socially awkward financier. Picture: Getty

Marion Mc Keone: Ghislaine Maxwell’s house of cards

Legal Marion McKeone
Michael O’Leary, Ryanair’s chief executive, ‘doesn’t do email’, a court heard earlier this month. Picture: RollingNews.ie

Ryanair drops €14 million damages claim in settlement with trade union Forsa

Legal Catherine Sanz

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1