Sunday October 18, 2020
The claim that insurers say they never saw coming

In court, Lemon & Duke’s Noel Anderson took issue with former FBD boss Fiona Muldoon’s claim that nobody could have foreseen the coronavirus

18th October, 2020
4
Sinnots Bar: one of the pubs taking a case against FBD over the firm’s refusal to pay out on an insurance policy that the pub owners believed covered coronavirus risks Picture: Fergal Phillips

As last Wednesday’s evidence drew to a close, Kate Tobin peered down the lens of the camera and into the court of Mr Justice Denis McDonald.

“I’m somewhat confused, I think,” Tobin, the chief underwriting officer at FBD, told Michael Cush SC, as she began her final answer of the day.

Tobin was giving evidence via video link on day six of the test case taken by four pub...

