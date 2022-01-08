Tested and tried: What does the fall of Elizabeth Holmes tell us about the wider culture of god-like gurus in Silicon Valley?

The end came just after 4pm on January 4, after eight days of deliberations, four months in court, and years of headlines, speculation, and investigation. Judge Edward Davila, of the US District Court for the Northern District of California, took a note from the foreperson of the jury, Juror Number 2, and read it quietly to himself.

Elizabeth Holmes, facing 20 years in prison on several charges of fraud related to her blood testing company Theranos, sat...