Tenth of fast-track housing plans delayed

One in ten fast-track housing projects have been legally challenged, with the High Court quashing planning permission granted for more than 3,000 homes since 2018.

Research by FP Logue Solicitors, a Dublin-based law firm, has revealed that An Bord Pleanála has faced 18 judicial reviews in relation to its decisions to approve Strategic Housing Developments (SHDs).

The SHD system was introduced in 2017 to help speed up housing construction. Developers can apply straight to An Bord...