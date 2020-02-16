Sunday February 16, 2020
Tenants accused of holding developers to ransom over Stillorgan site

Property firm Kennedy Wilson seeks injunction to force Butler brothers to vacate Leisureplex premises

16th February, 2020
Ciaran Butler pictured at the Four Courts for a High Court hearing. Picture: Collins Courts

The millionaire tenants of the US property giant Kennedy Wilson are trying to hold their landlords to “ransom”, it has been alleged in court.

The tenants, brothers Ciaran and Colum Butler, were accused of “trying to cause the maximum damage” to Kennedy Wilson in order to have “maximum leverage and bargaining power” over the firm.

The dispute centres around the Stillorgan Leisureplex in south Dublin, from where the Butler...

