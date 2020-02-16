Tenants accused of holding developers to ransom over Stillorgan site

The millionaire tenants of the US property giant Kennedy Wilson are trying to hold their landlords to “ransom”, it has been alleged in court.

The tenants, brothers Ciaran and Colum Butler, were accused of “trying to cause the maximum damage” to Kennedy Wilson in order to have “maximum leverage and bargaining power” over the firm.

The dispute centres around the Stillorgan Leisureplex in south Dublin, from where the Butler...