Telling publican Covid-19 would be covered under policy was ‘an additional sales pitch’

An FBD sales executive considered his representation to a Dublin publican that Covid-19 would be covered under a business interruption policy to be “an additional sales pitch”, the Commercial Court has heard.
The court heard details of a representation made by Paul Shanahan, a sales executive at FBD, to Noel Anderson, co-owner of Lemon & Duke, prior to the publican taking out cover against losses arising from Covid-19.
In his witness statement, Shanahan...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team