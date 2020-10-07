Wednesday October 7, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Telling publican Covid-19 would be covered under policy was ‘an additional sales pitch’

Court hears that FBD sales executive believed at the time that losses arising due to the coronavirus would be covered in business interruption policy

7th October, 2020
Jamie Heaslip, Sean O’Brien, Dave Kearney and Rob Kearney, who co-own Lemon & Duke in Dublin with Noel Anderson. Photo: Sasko Lazarov/Photocall Ireland

An FBD sales executive considered his representation to a Dublin publican that Covid-19 would be covered under a business interruption policy to be “an additional sales pitch”, the Commercial Court has heard.

The court heard details of a representation made by Paul Shanahan, a sales executive at FBD, to Noel Anderson, co-owner of Lemon & Duke, prior to the publican taking out cover against losses arising from Covid-19.

In his witness statement, Shanahan...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
This product does not auto-renew

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

20 new senior counsel called to Inner Bar in virtual ceremony

Six women and 14 men are appointed as new law term starts

Rosanna Cooney | 8 hours ago

Future of hundreds of pubs could depend on test case, court hears

More than 1,110 publicans had the same business interruption insurance policy from FBD as plaintiffs, counsel says

Peter O'Dwyer | 1 day ago

Renewables firm seeks to resolve legal row with former chief

Mainstream Renewables and Andy Kinsella have entered a mediation process to resolve the dispute

Róisín Burke | 2 days ago