Telling publican Covid-19 would be covered under policy was ‘an additional sales pitch’

An FBD sales executive considered his representation to a Dublin publican that Covid-19 would be covered under a business interruption policy to be “an additional sales pitch”, the Commercial Court has heard.

The court heard details of a representation made by Paul Shanahan, a sales executive at FBD, to Noel Anderson, co-owner of Lemon & Duke, prior to the publican taking out cover against losses arising from Covid-19.

In his witness statement, Shanahan...