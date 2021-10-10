Tara O’Halloran questions department’s attitude to husband’s Chinese detention

The wife of an Irish businessman has questioned how seriously the Department of Foreign Affairs is taking the “atrocity” of her husband’s 31-month detention in China, as no tangible progress appears to have been made in bringing him home.

Writing on Twitter, Tara O’Halloran asked whether Richard O’Halloran’s detention was “even mentioned” at a recent meeting between Joe Hackett, the new secretary general of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) and...