Switch to Roman numerals for High Court as Sweetman takes more cases
The number of legal actions taken by environmental protester Peter Sweetman is now so high it is is causing confusion, a judge has said
The High Court has started using Roman numerals to differentiate between the high number of cases taken by an environmental activist, a judge has said.
Mr Justice Richard Humphreys said the cases taken by Peter Sweetman were now “frequently difficult to readily distinguish from each other” because there appear to be 17 in the High Court in which he was the first named applicant.
In a judgement delivered late last month, Humphreys suggested that...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Paddy Cosgrave to ‘vigorously defend’ oppression claims, High Court hears
David Kelly, a co-founder of Web Summit, has made a string of allegations against his former colleague including that he displayed ‘menacing’ behaviour to staff
Developer Kavanagh settles salary dispute with former executive
The case is one of many legal wrangles the businessman has faced in the past 18 months from clients, creditors and contractors
Web Summit co-founder describes ‘toxic’ relationship with Cosgrave
David Kelly has alleged that his former business partner made financial decisions without consultation of shareholders and used company money to fund ‘personal’ projects
Civil trial of former accountant opposed by DPP amid criminal proceedings
Alan Hynes is accused of operating companies that owed more than €2 million in tax to the Revenue Commissioners