Switch to Roman numerals for High Court as Sweetman takes more cases

The number of legal actions taken by environmental protester Peter Sweetman is now so high it is is causing confusion, a judge has said

Catherine Sanz

 @sanzscript
7th November, 2021
Switch to Roman numerals for High Court as Sweetman takes more cases
Mr Justice Richard Humphreys said there appear to be 17 cases in the High Court in which Peter Sweetman, pictured, is the first named applicant. Picture: Collins Courts

The High Court has started using Roman numerals to differentiate between the high number of cases taken by an environmental activist, a judge has said.

Mr Justice Richard Humphreys said the cases taken by Peter Sweetman were now “frequently difficult to readily distinguish from each other” because there appear to be 17 in the High Court in which he was the first named applicant.

In a judgement delivered late last month, Humphreys suggested that...

