Swiss-based company was ‘disrespectful’ of Irish law, says judge

It was “disrespectful” of a Swiss-based email company to ignore legal proceedings in Ireland, a High Court judge has said.

Mr Justice Garrett Simons said Proton Technologies AG, which has more than 50 million users of its end-to-end encrypted ProtonMail service, was wrong not to engage with a defamation case lodged against it in Ireland.

He was speaking about a case brought by DRM Contract Administration Ltd, a Donegal-based engineering company led by Darragh...