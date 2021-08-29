Swiss-based company was ‘disrespectful’ of Irish law, says judge
Technology firm Proton failed to engage when sued by Donegal-based company DRM over ‘defamatory’ emails sent via its encryption service
It was “disrespectful” of a Swiss-based email company to ignore legal proceedings in Ireland, a High Court judge has said.
Mr Justice Garrett Simons said Proton Technologies AG, which has more than 50 million users of its end-to-end encrypted ProtonMail service, was wrong not to engage with a defamation case lodged against it in Ireland.
He was speaking about a case brought by DRM Contract Administration Ltd, a Donegal-based engineering company led by Darragh...
