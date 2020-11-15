Swine flu vaccine claimants to be offered ‘gold medical card’

The children and adults who claim they developed narcolepsy after receiving a swine flu vaccine a decade ago, will all be offered the same terms of settlement by the state, the Business Post has learned.

The state was facing some 100 individual cases of people suing them and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) the maker of the vaccine, for damages.

GSK was previously given indemnity by the state concerning any adverse reactions to its Pandemrix vaccine, which...