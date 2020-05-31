Tuesday June 2, 2020
Supermac’s takes ‘bills’ case against former franchisee

Founder of Supermac’s claims firm that ran two franchised restaurants owes fees and bills for product supply from last year

31st May, 2020
Pat McDonagh, founder of Supermac’s, is taking a High Court case against Watchford Ltd Picture: Michael Dillon

Supermac’s, the Irish fast food giant, is taking a High Court case against Watchford Ltd, its former franchisee, in the latest dispute between the two companies.

The case is being taken because of “old bills that haven’t been paid,” Pat Mcdonagh, Supermac’s owner, has claimed.

“There are outstanding fees and bills for product supply, which date back to last July,” McDonagh claimed.

