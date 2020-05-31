Supermac’s takes ‘bills’ case against former franchisee

Supermac’s, the Irish fast food giant, is taking a High Court case against Watchford Ltd, its former franchisee, in the latest dispute between the two companies.
The case is being taken because of “old bills that haven’t been paid,” Pat Mcdonagh, Supermac’s owner, has claimed.
“There are outstanding fees and bills for product supply, which date back to last July,” McDonagh claimed.
