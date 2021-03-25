Supermac’s is ordered to pay €12,000 to worker fired while on sick leave

The Labour Court has ordered Supermac’s, the fast-food chain, to pay €12,000 to a former employee who was fired while on sick leave.

The worker, represented by Cork-based Rachel O’Toole Solicitors, began employment in 2018 on a fixed-term contract that was due to conclude on May 12, 2019.

In April 2019 the employee was out sick from work for a period of three weeks and went on sick leave again on May 25, 2019.