Supermac’s is ordered to pay €12,000 to worker fired while on sick leave
Labour Court found the dismissal by the fast-food chain was ‘devoid of procedures’ and ‘fundamentally unfair’
The Labour Court has ordered Supermac’s, the fast-food chain, to pay €12,000 to a former employee who was fired while on sick leave.
The worker, represented by Cork-based Rachel O’Toole Solicitors, began employment in 2018 on a fixed-term contract that was due to conclude on May 12, 2019.
In April 2019 the employee was out sick from work for a period of three weeks and went on sick leave again on May 25, 2019.
