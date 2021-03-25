Subscribe Today
Log In

Legal

Supermac’s is ordered to pay €12,000 to worker fired while on sick leave

Labour Court found the dismissal by the fast-food chain was ‘devoid of procedures’ and ‘fundamentally unfair’

Eva Short
25th March, 2021
Supermac’s is ordered to pay €12,000 to worker fired while on sick leave
Supermac‘s must pay a dismissed worker €12,000

The Labour Court has ordered Supermac’s, the fast-food chain, to pay €12,000 to a former employee who was fired while on sick leave.

The worker, represented by Cork-based Rachel O’Toole Solicitors, began employment in 2018 on a fixed-term contract that was due to conclude on May 12, 2019.

In April 2019 the employee was out sick from work for a period of three weeks and went on sick leave again on May 25, 2019.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

A new division of the Commercial Court is to be established solely to deal with intellectual property and technology

Commercial Court is hearing more international cases worth billions of euro

Legal Sarah Taaffe-Maguire 2 days ago
Alan O’Herlihy, Everseen founder: checkout technology Pic: John Allen

Everseen’s submissions ‘under seal’ in legal action with Walmart

Legal Róisín Burke 4 days ago
As part of the proposed legislation the CCPC would be granted additional powers to tackle “bid-rigging”, and would be permitted to undertake covert surveillance on persons suspected of operating cartels

Law Society warns against new powers given to watchdogs

Legal Peter O'Dwyer 4 days ago
Michael Lowry and Denis O’Brien at the launch of Esat Digifone in Dublin in March 1997: the granting of the mobile phone licence to O’Brien was later examined by the Moriarty Tribunal. Picture: Eamonn Farrell/Photocall Ireland

Elaine Byrne: A decade on from Moriarty, what have we really learned from it all?

Legal Elaine Byrne 4 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1