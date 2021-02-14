Supermac’s boss takes property fund to court over ‘Monster House’
Pat McDonagh has moved to block the sale of a building in Kilkenny tenanted by one of his fast food outlets
Barry J WhyteChief Feature Writer @whytebarry
Pat McDonagh, the owner of the Supermac’s chain of fast food restaurants, has gone to the High Court to temporarily block a property deal in Kilkenny.
The deal relates to No 24 High Street in Kilkenny, part of a building known locally as the Monster House, where Supermac’s is a tenant.
The building was owned by Richard Duggan and Sons, a department store business that has operated from the location since 1853....
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Dolphin trustee to meet burned Irish investors
Wealth Options Trustees has arranged to discuss next steps for the thousands of Irish who sank money into the bankrupt German property fund
Bust property group continued raising money despite collapse
The 1,800 Irish investors, among them healthcare workers, small business owners and pensioners who invested €107 million in Dolphin Trust had their investments written down as worthless late last year
Plan to donate Bewley’s Harry Clarke windows motivated by tax break, court told
Bewley’s does not own the stained glass windows and therefore cannot give them to the public, landlord RGRE group has claimed
James McDermott: ‘Out of office’ is not a done deal just yet
Legislation permitting employees to ask not to show up is on the way, but the right to work from home is not guaranteed for everyone