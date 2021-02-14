Subscribe Today
Supermac’s boss takes property fund to court over ‘Monster House’

Pat McDonagh has moved to block the sale of a building in Kilkenny tenanted by one of his fast food outlets

Rosanna Cooney

 @rosannacooney
Barry J Whyte - avatar

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
14th February, 2021
According to the claim, Pat McDonagh is attempting to block the sale “until such time as the property has been correctly advertised on the open market in a fair and transparent manner”

Pat McDonagh, the owner of the Supermac’s chain of fast food restaurants, has gone to the High Court to temporarily block a property deal in Kilkenny.

The deal relates to No 24 High Street in Kilkenny, part of a building known locally as the Monster House, where Supermac’s is a tenant.

The building was owned by Richard Duggan and Sons, a department store business that has operated from the location since 1853....

