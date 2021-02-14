Supermac’s boss takes property fund to court over ‘Monster House’

Pat McDonagh, the owner of the Supermac’s chain of fast food restaurants, has gone to the High Court to temporarily block a property deal in Kilkenny.

The deal relates to No 24 High Street in Kilkenny, part of a building known locally as the Monster House, where Supermac’s is a tenant.

The building was owned by Richard Duggan and Sons, a department store business that has operated from the location since 1853....