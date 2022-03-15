Subscribe Today
Stung Belfry investors consider Ombudsman complaints

AIB’s €75 million redress scheme has caused confusion and anger due to long delays and its lack of clarity

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
15th March, 2022
Conor Sheahan of CSK Finance: ‘It would be great to think the bank would do the right thing this time’. Picture: Fergal Phillips

The organiser of a successful High Court case against AIB over its failed Belfry property investment scheme has said the bank could be facing thousands of ombudsman claims over its proposed €75 million redress scheme.

Conor Sheahan of CKS Finance, a Dublin-based corporate finance firm, who is one of the main organisers of the original Belfry Investor Action Group (BIAG), told the Business Post that many of the investors were considering taking their cases to...

