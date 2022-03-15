Stung Belfry investors consider Ombudsman complaints

The organiser of a successful High Court case against AIB over its failed Belfry property investment scheme has said the bank could be facing thousands of ombudsman claims over its proposed €75 million redress scheme.

Conor Sheahan of CKS Finance, a Dublin-based corporate finance firm, who is one of the main organisers of the original Belfry Investor Action Group (BIAG), told the Business Post that many of the investors were considering taking their cases to...