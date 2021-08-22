State solicitor: sentence in animal welfare case exceeded length permitted

The failure to notice that a district court sentence handed down in a recent high-profile animal welfare case was in excess of what is legally allowed was an “accidental and regrettable oversight”, the state solicitor for Co Sligo has said.

In an affidavit filed with the High Court earlier this month, Elisa McHugh said she was duty-bound to seek an order to quash certain convictions and sentences in the case of Bernard Kilgariff,...