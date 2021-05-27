State is censured over ‘resistance’ to school abuse redress scheme
The special rapporteur for child protection has condemned the latest lengthy delay in compensating victims of sexual abuse in schools
Conor O’Mahony, the special rapporteur for child protection, has condemned the latest two-year delay in setting up a compensation scheme for survivors of school abuse.
The survivors had been hoping for the payment of compensation after Leo Varadkar issued a state apology to them when he was taoiseach in July 2019. He was supported by Micheál Martin who was then the leader of the opposition.
However, O’Mahony said the process had been...
