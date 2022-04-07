Subscribe Today
Log In

Legal

State could have to take part in further hearings between FBD and publicans

Two sides in landmark business interruption case have been unable to reach agreement on a number of issues

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
7th April, 2022
State could have to take part in further hearings between FBD and publicans
Insurers including FBD deducted the value of supports such as the wage subsidy schemes from awards made to plaintiffs. The state has requested that the money be returned to taxpayers

The state may be required to take part in further hearings in the landmark business interruption case between FBD and a number of publicans, the Commercial Court has heard.

Justice Denis McDonald this morning heard evidence from representatives for the insurer and four publicans who last year won a pivotal case concerning the closure of their businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic which has a broader impact on a further 1,100 or so firms.

The four businesses...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Protected by law? In the new episode of the Law on Trial podcast series, Michael O’Doherty discusses internet legislation

Legal Nadine O’Regan
Stephanie Lord, a legal and policy officer with the Free Legal Advice Centres (Flac), which provides free and confidential legal advice to the public, said she was “dismayed” that the review had not yet commenced.

Access to legal system blocked by delays to civil aid reform, campaigners warn

Legal Catherine Sanz
The High Court has heard that a mother made a false report about her son because she believed that the removal of firearms from the home would improve his ‘domestic behaviour’

Firearm licence case descends into ‘Kafkaesque’ farce

Legal Catherine Sanz
A challenge has taken in the High Court against the new guidelines for personal injury awards

Waterford woman begins legal challenge to new personal injury award guidelines

Legal Catherine Sanz

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1