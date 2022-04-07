State could have to take part in further hearings between FBD and publicans
Two sides in landmark business interruption case have been unable to reach agreement on a number of issues
The state may be required to take part in further hearings in the landmark business interruption case between FBD and a number of publicans, the Commercial Court has heard.
Justice Denis McDonald this morning heard evidence from representatives for the insurer and four publicans who last year won a pivotal case concerning the closure of their businesses during the Covid-19 pandemic which has a broader impact on a further 1,100 or so firms.
The four businesses...
