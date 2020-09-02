Solicitors appointed as senior counsel for first time in Ireland

A number of solicitors have been appointed as senior counsel in a first for Ireland. The cabinet today announced 17 new senior counsel from top Irish law firms.

The right to be a senior counsel was previously restricted to barristers, but legislation introduced in 2015, which overturned the 300-year-old rule, came into force earlier this year.

The entitlement to be called a senior counsel is granted with a patent of precedence. Patents date back to the 1700s...