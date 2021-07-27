Solicitors and insurers ‘needlessly’ reject personal injury awards, PIAB chief says
As annual report shows claims fell by €70 million last year, Rosalind Carroll warns that low acceptance rates of awards remains a problem leading to high costs and delays
Personal injury awards are being “needlessly” rejected by solicitors and insurers, leading to “huge legal costs and delays”, the chief executive of the Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB) has said.
Rosalind Carroll was commenting on the release of the PIAB’s 2020 annual report, which indicated that the board dealt with more than 26,000 new personal injury claims last year, a decrease of 16 per cent when compared to 2019. In total,...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Legal hurdle cleared in court battle over medieval castle
Anglo Norman Dowth Castle in Meath was sold for €1.95m ‘in bad faith’, former owner Fortberry alleges
Ireland well-placed to hear more commercial disputes, judge says
Judge David Barniville said the Commerical Court was a ‘realistic and attractive option’ for the resolution of commercial cases post-Brexit
Games developer sues Facebook for $2.5m in Irish High Court
App Quantum Publishing Ltd began proceedings against Facebook Ireland Ltd in June
Ireland ‘missing out’ on $14bn legal services market
Dan Fox of Johnson Hana says his firm is one of the only alternative legal service providers in this country providing a competitive alternative to large law firms