Solicitors and insurers ‘needlessly’ reject personal injury awards, PIAB chief says

Personal injury awards are being “needlessly” rejected by solicitors and insurers, leading to “huge legal costs and delays”, the chief executive of the Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB) has said.

Rosalind Carroll was commenting on the release of the PIAB’s 2020 annual report, which indicated that the board dealt with more than 26,000 new personal injury claims last year, a decrease of 16 per cent when compared to 2019. In total,...