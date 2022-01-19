Solicitors’ accounts should be exempt from increased negative interest rates, Law Society says
AIB this week announced it is raising negative interest rates on business accounts
The Law Society is calling for solicitors’s client accounts to be exempt from increased negative interest rates following an announcement from AIB that rates would increase from March.
The current rate of 0.5 per cent, levied on business accounts with €1 million or more, is to raise to 0.75 per cent, the bank said.
The European Central Bank (ECB) has been charging Irish banks negative interest rates on deposits to increase lending and spending since 2014.
