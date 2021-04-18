Subscribe Today
Log In

Legal

‘Slow but positive progress’ made in case of detained Irishman in China

Businessman Richard O’Halloran has been detained in the Asian country for more than two years due to a legal dispute involving his employer

Rosanna Cooney

 @rosannacooney
Aaron Rogan - avatar

Aaron Rogan

 News Correspondent @aarrogan
18th April, 2021
‘Slow but positive progress’ made in case of detained Irishman in China
Richard O‘Halloran’s exit ban was lifted in January, but he was turned back from the airport when he attempted to board a flight on January 10 Pic: rte.ie

A “legal and financial” solution to secure Richard O’Halloran’s safe return to Ireland is currently being worked on in China, according to a source close to the matter.

The Irish businessman and father of four has been stuck in China due to a legal dispute involving China International Aviation Leasing Service (CALS), the Dublin-based firm he works for.

O’Halloran has not been charged with any crime, and is not...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month, €19.99 Monthly thereafter

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

A screen grab from the live-stream of the trial of Derek Chauvin, holding microphone, for the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis

Elaine Byrne: Opening court to TV spotlight runs risk of playing to the gallery

Legal Elaine Byrne 10 hours ago
Tony Robbins: the American self-help guru is to oppose the challenge to have his case against Buzzfeed UK heard in the Irish High Court. Picture: Getty

Buzzfeed pushes for self-help guru’s case to be heard in US

Legal Rosanna Cooney 10 hours ago
Mark Quick, co-founder of Nephin Whiskey, has been told by a High Court judge to prepare an independent valuation to put a price on the company

Court tells Nephin founder to obtain an independent valuation of the firm

Legal Barry J Whyte 10 hours ago
Christy McCann is being represented by Oisin Murphy of Oisín Murphy Solicitors. Murphy told the Business Post that both cases were defamation proceedings

Former chief scout takes legal action against Scouting Ireland

Legal Barry J Whyte 3 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1