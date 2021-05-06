Sinn Féin bill seeks to exclude Hap from income calculations for civil legal aid

Sinn Féin is to introduce a bill to stop the Housing Assistance Payment (Hap) being classed as income when determining eligibility for civil legal aid.

Established in 2014, the Hap scheme is a form of social housing support given to tenants in private landlord-owned properties.

Lynn Boylan, the Sinn Féin Senator, said Hap was paid directly to a landlord by a local authority and so should not be treated as income.