Sifting through the ashes: The Renewable Heat Incentive fiasco

A minister who admitted to not reading relevant legislation, civil servants not completing basic tasks like proper record-keeping, unelected advisers emerging from the shadows: the report into the North‘s Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) may not have been as damning as some had expected, but it still made for grim reading when it was released on Friday.

Although the inquiry‘s focus was the bungled scheme that led to the North’s government collapsing in 2017,...