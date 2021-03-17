Subscribe Today
Shopping centres owner takes action against Claire’s Accessories over rent arrears

Hammerson, which owns the Ilac Centre, Dundrum Town Centre and Swords Pavilions, has sought a summary judgment against the US retailer

Killian Woods

 Business reporter @killianwoods
17th March, 2021
Claire‘s Accessories, the US retail chain, has a large network of stores in Ireland. Photo: Getty

Hammerson and Irish Life, the co-owners of the Ilac Shopping Centre in Dublin, have launched a High Court action against Claire’s Accessories, the jewellery chain, over rent arrears.

Hammerson, which also owns Dundrum Town Centre and Swords Pavilions Shopping Centre in Dublin, and Irish Life, the life assurance and pensions company which has vast interests in Irish retail property, have sought a summary judgment against Claire’s Accessories, the US retailer.

A...

