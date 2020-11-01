Shareholders in Broderick’s bakery to oppose bid for examinership

The majority shareholders in Broderick’s, the food producers, have said they will oppose an “incorrect, misleading and damaging” application for examinership being brought by Barry Broderick, a director and minority shareholder of the company.

Broderick’s is a Dublin-based food company that produces individually packaged tray bakes. Its products are sold nationwide and its clients include Aer Lingus, Aldi and Virgin Atlantic.

Previously a family-owned company, Broderick’s is now majority-owned...