Subscribe Today
Log In

Legal

Settlement over death will see cancer patients get life-saving treatment

The new provision of RAIT comes as a result of a court case taken by the family of Eileen Hyland, who died four years ago

Rosanna Cooney

 @rosannacooney
4th May, 2021
Settlement over death will see cancer patients get life-saving treatment
Eileen Hyland died of metastatic follicular thyroid cancer in May 2017, a year after being diagnosed

For the first time in Ireland, a life-saving treatment will be provided to cancer patients on dialysis following a settlement agreement between Cork University Hospital (CUH) and a bereaved family.

The new provision of radioactive iodine therapy (RAIT) for cancer patients who are on dialysis came as a result of a High Court case taken by the family of Eileen Hyland, who died in May 2017.

The Hyland family claimed there was a failure on the...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The policy aims to encourage those who brief the bar to make a conscious effort to aim for the fair distribution of briefs

Bar Council acts to minimise gender bias in law practices

Legal Rosanna Cooney 8 hours ago

Design For Life: How can I avoid falling out over a farm?

Legal Elaine Byrne 2 days ago
The 2015 Paddy Power Handicap Steeple Chase at Cheltenham racecourse: gambler Antonio Parente was treated to free tickets to the races. Picture: Getty

Flutter case reveals ‘wild west’ of high-stakes gambling

Legal Aaron Rogan 2 days ago
The High Court in London has heard that a gambling addict was handed cash sums and tickets for big sporting events by bookmaking giant Paddy Power. Picture: Getty

‘Wild man’ gambling addict given cash and tickets by Paddy Power

Legal Aaron Rogan 2 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1