Senior British civil servant was ‘naive’ to think ‘an organisation as big as Kingspan would act responsibly’ in producing accurate product literature

The former director of building regulations in Britain was one of several senior civil servants who last week gave testimony to the inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
14th March, 2022
Barristers for the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire last week explored the British government’s failure to act on fire safety warnings prior to the fire in June 2017. Picture: Paul Davey/Barcroft Images

A senior civil servant in Britain’s housing department told the inquiry into the Grenfell Tower fire in London that he was “naive” to think that “an organisation as big as Kingspan would act responsibly” in relation to producing accurate product literature.

Bob Ledsome, who was the deputy director of building regulations in Britain between 2011 and 2018, was one of several senior civil servants to testify at the inquiry...

