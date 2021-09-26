Second act of Martens murder trial becomes a waiting game

Carrying a paper grocery bag with her prison inmate number written in marker on it, Molly Martens appeared to be smiling beneath her facemask as she walked out of jail last April.

Martens, who had served less than a quarter of a 20-year sentence for the murder of Jason Corbett, her Limerick-born husband, was free to go home to Tennessee in the US after being granted bail with a bond of $200,000. Tom Martens, her...