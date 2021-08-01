Scouting Ireland raises provision for abuse cases to €6.4m

Scouting Ireland has increased its provision for the legal liabilities related to its child sexual abuse scandal from €4.4 million to €6.4 million, in the face of rising numbers of lawsuits.

The organisation has been assailed in recent years by allegations of sexual abuse, after an internal review of its own files identified nearly 400 alleged abuse survivors and almost 300 alleged perpetrators.

A number of alleged survivors have initiated legal proceedings against the organisation, with...