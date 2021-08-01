Subscribe Today
Log In

Legal

Scouting Ireland raises provision for abuse cases to €6.4m

The beleaguered organisation has been hit by a high number of legal actions in recent years, relating to its handling of alleged sexual abuse within its ranks

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
1st August, 2021
Scouting Ireland raises provision for abuse cases to €6.4m
Scouting Ireland has increased its provision for the legal liabilities related to its child sexual abuse scandal by €2 million

Scouting Ireland has increased its provision for the legal liabilities related to its child sexual abuse scandal from €4.4 million to €6.4 million, in the face of rising numbers of lawsuits.

The organisation has been assailed in recent years by allegations of sexual abuse, after an internal review of its own files identified nearly 400 alleged abuse survivors and almost 300 alleged perpetrators.

A number of alleged survivors have initiated legal proceedings against the organisation, with...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Ivy Exchange apartment and retail complex on Parnell Street in Dublin city centre, could face a €9m remediation bill

Management company sues builders over alleged ‘fire safety deficiencies’ in complex

Legal Barry J Whyte 5 hours ago
Alex White: the former Labour TD has returned to his work as a senior counsel. Credit: RollingNews

Former minister: courts likely to hold government to account on climate policy

Climate & Environment Daniel Murray 5 hours ago
Neil McDonnell, chief executive of Isme, said solicitors are not acting in their clients’ best interests in personal injury cases. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Isme boss claims solicitors are acting contrary to clients’ best interests in personal injury cases

Legal Eva Short 1 day ago
‘Solicitors will, as ever, advise their clients professionally in every individual case,’ a spokeswoman for the Law Society said. Picture: Rolling News

Law Society rejects PIAB’s criticism of solicitors in personal injury cases

Legal Eva Short 3 days ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1