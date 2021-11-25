Ryanair drops €14 million damages claim in settlement with trade union Forsa
A judge had ruled that Michael O’Leary’s phone records, texts and Whatsapp messages be searched as part of the lawsuit
Ryanair has dropped a €14 million damages claim against trade union Forsa after reaching a settlement, the High Court heard today.
Ryanair had taken a case against Forsa and 11 named pilots over claims that the airline lost €13.7 million as the result of a proposed strike in August 2019. The airline was granted an injunction preventing the 48-hour strike from going ahead, which Forsa said was in response to issues related to pay.
Ryanair claimed that...
